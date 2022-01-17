Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 279 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

