Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.53. 765,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,300. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.