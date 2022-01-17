HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 119.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 67.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. 3,406,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,040. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

