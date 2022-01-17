Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 454,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,440. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

