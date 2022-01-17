High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in December

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

HLNFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLNFF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

