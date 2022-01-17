Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

