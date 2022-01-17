Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

