HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $212,260.71 and $376,537.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

