Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 2.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

