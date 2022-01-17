HSBC (LON:HSBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $518.30

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 518.30 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 517.30 ($7.02), with a volume of 1524278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.96).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.19) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.42) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.11. The company has a market cap of £105.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

