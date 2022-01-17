Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.26 ($59.39) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 77.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.07 and a 200-day moving average of €51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.