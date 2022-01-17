Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

