Hush Market Cap Hits $448,886.61 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $448,886.61 and approximately $33.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00329000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00124984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00085365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

