IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IAA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

