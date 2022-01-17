IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

