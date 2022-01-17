Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.84 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

