Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Truist dropped their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,080. The company has a market cap of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

