Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

