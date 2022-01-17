Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.39

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$51.39 and last traded at C$51.34, with a volume of 23423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

