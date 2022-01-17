Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PI. raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.