IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IMV stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Wednesday. 144,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

