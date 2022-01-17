Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

