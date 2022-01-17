IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $499.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

