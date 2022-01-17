IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

