IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter.

BDN opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

