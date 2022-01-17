IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.