IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 413,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,125,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 167,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

