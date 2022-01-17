IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.