INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.15. 21,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.97. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

INDT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.