Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.94 ($51.07).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

