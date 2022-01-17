Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

