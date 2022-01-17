Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IR stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.
In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Read More: Profit Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.