Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £149.35 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).
Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).
Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 515 ($6.99) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.06). The stock has a market cap of £268.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.35.
About Charles Stanley Group
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
