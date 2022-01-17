Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £149.35 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 515 ($6.99) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.06). The stock has a market cap of £268.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.