Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,370,117.54 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
