Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,370,117.54 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

