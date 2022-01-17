Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires $83,120.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.22. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

