Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires $83,120.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of LNDC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.22. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.