Insider Buying: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Acquires $55,254.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

