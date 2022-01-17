Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,250,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $75,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

