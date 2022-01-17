Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.
NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.16 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
