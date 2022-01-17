Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.16 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

