Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

