Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,626 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

