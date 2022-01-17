Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $55.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

