Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Knowles by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

