Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

MMSI stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

