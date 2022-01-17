Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $37.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

