Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.50 and a 200 day moving average of $873.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

