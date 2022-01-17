Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 811 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CEQP opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

