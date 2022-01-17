Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $104.84 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

