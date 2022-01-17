Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.