Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 6,841 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 742,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $103.16 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

