Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label has been updated as there were cases of worsening of liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. The company earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid, as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. Meanwhile, Intercept reduced its workforce, which should boost the bottom line. Intercept is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.