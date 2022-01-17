Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LINK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

